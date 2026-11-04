Security guard dies of suffocation in fire at food delivery firm’s Peravallur warehouse

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old security guard at the warehouse of a private food delivery operator in Peravallur of the city died of suffocation after a fire broke out at the facility on Tuesday morning. The deceased, identified as Ramamurthy of Mathur, had not sustained a single burn injury in the fire outbreak; rather it was the smoke that killed him, the police said.

“Around 6.30 am on Tuesday, a fire broke out inside the warehouse. Ramamurthy, who was on duty, went inside to check as smoke began to engulf the area. As he ventured in, he inhaled smoke and collapsed,” a police officer told TNIE.

Passersby who noticed the smoke alerted the police and the fire and rescue services (TNFRS), whose personnel took Ramamurthy to a government hospital in Periyar Nagar, where he, however, was declared brought dead. His body was sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a TNFRS source told TNIE, “The fire was put out after nearly two hours of firefighting. Smoke, however, is still emanating from the warehouse as oil and other materials were stored there. Fire tenders remained at the spot in case a fire broke out again.”

As the smoke spread across the area, an ambulance was kept on standby in the event of any health emergency among local residents.

The police said the material damage caused by the fire is yet to be assessed. The cause of the fire will be ascertained after forensic analysis, a TNFRS source said.