Unveiling Thiruvathigai: The temple that inspired several others

The state is home to more than 40,000 temples, as recorded by the Tamil Nadu HR & CE Department. Among this wide landscape, many temples have failed to gain recognition for their history and architecture. But one particular temple went on to influence many Pallava temple constructions like Kailasanathar temple in the centuries that followed: Arulmigu Veerataneswarar Temple in Thiruvathigai.

Kumaragurubaran, a third-generation sthapati hailing from the town in Cuddalore district, recalls, “When I was conducting classes on Dravidian Temple Architecture at IIT Madras, on different features (of a temple), I used to say that one need not go to multiple places to witness all these features; all of these are available at one particular temple,” referring to the aforesaid temple.

At the ‘Arputhamaana Thiruvathigai Enum Thirupuravathikai’ event organised by Madhuradhwani, the sthapati spoke about the temple.