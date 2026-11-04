Youth treated for alcohol addiction dies at facility in Chennai, kin allege medical negligence

CHENNAI: The Kodungaiyur police are investigating allegations of medical negligence having led to the death of a 28-year-old man at a private facility in the locality on Sunday where he was being treated for alcohol addiction.

K Lokesh, a real estate businessman in Madhavaram Milk Colony, who got married a year ago, was admitted to the Kodungaiyur facility by his family last week because of his drinking habit. The facility was initially reported to be a de-addiction centre, but the police said it was a clinic run by a retired government doctor.

Lokesh’s condition worsened during his stay and on Sunday, a staff member administered an injection, following which he collapsed. On information, his relatives took him to a private hospital in Madhavaram, where he was declared dead on arrival, the police said.

Alleging medical negligence having led to his death, Lokesh’s family members and others soon brought the body to the Kodungaiyur facility and staged a protest. On information, the police brought the situation under control and sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A senior police officer told TNIE that a case of unnatural death had been registered based on a complaint from the family and that preliminary autopsy findings showed no external injuries on Lokesh’s body. “We can decide on the next course of action only after the viscera examination,” the officer said.