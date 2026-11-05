A stitch in time: Chennai tailors embrace festive rush

Amid the rush of taking measurements, trying out new designs, and delivering garments within tight deadlines, Oviya, a tailor at Born2Win Trans Boutique in Saidapet, has barely had time for herself this festive season. But she is not complaining. “More orders mean more work, and I am happy to do it,” she says, adding that customer satisfaction remains her priority.

When customers bring her designs that they want stitched, Oviya first considers whether the chosen fabric will suit the pattern. Lined garments take longer because they require overlocking and additional finishing. “This Deepavali season has been exceptionally good, much better than I expected. We are receiving so many orders that it is becoming difficult to complete all the stitching within the available time. There is no fixed number of orders during the week. Two of us work at the boutique, including me, and during the festive rush, we put in extra hours,” she says.