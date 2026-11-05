Chengalpattu Techie dies by suicide after losing Rs 60 lakh in trading

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old software professional from the city, who had lost around Rs 60 lakh borrowed for online trading, was found dead at a lodge in Chengalpattu on Tuesday.

The police said he died by suicide and left behind a note which referred to the losses. He is survived by his 33-year-old wife, whom he had been married to for 11 years, and their three children.

The deceased, D Anandaraj of Jafferkhanpet, was working with a private software company in Ramapuram. According to the MGR Nagar police, Anandaraj had developed an interest in trading and put together around Rs 60 lakh through bank loans and borrowings from acquaintances. After losing the money, he had been under severe stress over the past few days, the police said.

On Sunday, his wife Sathiya had gone to her parents’ house with the children. When Anandaraj did not answer her calls on Monday, she went to their house and found it locked, after which she lodged a missing-person complaint.

Anandaraj had checked into the lodge around 7.30 pm on Monday. On Tuesday, when he did not respond to repeated knocks on the door, the staff alerted the police, who broke open the door and found him dead. The body was sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem.

In the note recovered from the room, Anandaraj spoke of the money he had borrowed.

(Those in distress or having suicidal thoughts can call TN helpline 104)