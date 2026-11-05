Feasibility study for Rs 5K crore Minjur desalination plant: Bids invited from consultants

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has invited bids from Indian and international consultants for the feasibility and project reports for a 400 million litres per day (MLD) seawater desalination plant at Kattupalli village in Minjur, estimated to cost Rs 4,800 crore.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at Metro Water headquarters in Chintadripet on November 18, and the bids will be opened electronically on December 22. The consultant will be chosen through international competitive bidding.

The consultancy covers pre-feasibility studies, a detailed feasibility report and detailed project report, bid documents and evaluation of bids for the plant, along with the technical assessments needed to finalise project specifications.

Bidders must have prepared the project report for at least one 50 MLD seawater reverse osmosis plant that has been commissioned and has run satisfactorily for a year in the past five years.

The plant is expected to serve around 27 lakh people in North Chennai, Avadi, Ponneri and Minjur. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced it in the Assembly on September 2 to meet the area’s growing drinking water needs and ensure supply during droughts.

Chennai’s existing 100 MLD desalination plant at Minjur, commissioned in 2010, is not functioning and is being upgraded. The city’s other plants are the 110 MLD and 150 MLD units at Nemmeli, while a 400 MLD plant is under construction at Perur.