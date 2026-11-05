From Firecrackers to Fairy Lights: The Evolving Deepavali Traditions in Chennai

Seventy-year-old S Kanna, a retired engineer, also shares a similar account of Deepavali from his childhood. “More than crackers, the festival was special for us because that is one of the few occasions where we’d get to buy new clothes… No one decorated their homes, not even the affluent South Indians,” he informs.

While this growing uniformity in festive aesthetics can be traced to platforms like Pinterest and Instagram, the trend seems to point to something deeper for many individuals than a mere change in the festival’s outlook.

Having witnessed the relentless labour that the women in her household put in before Deepavali to prepare sweets and savouries — a task that, even if rooted in a love of cooking, demanded immense physical effort and often kept them occupied for hours — Divya admits to finding home decoration a far less arduous way of preparing for the festival. “I don’t take the pressure of making sweets, which would entail me being alone in the kitchen for hours. Instead, I choose to decorate the house with my children and husband. It feels like the perfect way to let my creativity direct me and is always time well spent together,” she shares.