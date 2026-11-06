Four killed in separate road accidents in Chennai

CHENNAI: Four people, including a 38-year-old woman, a 17-year-old student and a lorry driver, were killed in four separate road accidents in Chennai and its suburbs over the past two days. Three others were injured in one of the accidents.

Peratchi (38) of Alapakkam in Maduravoyal was killed after a gravel-laden lorry ran over her near the Porur toll plaza on Wednesday evening. She was travelling pillion on a motorcycle ridden by her husband when the lorry rammed into it. The lorry driver, Vignesh of Villupuram, has been arrested.

In another incident, Sowkarraj (63) of in Vadapalani died after a shared autorickshaw, hit him while he was walking along Arcot Road on Wednesday night. He suffered fatal head injuries. Police arrested the driver, M Anbarasan (39) of Vadapalani. During the inquiry, they found that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Parveen Kumar (17), a first-year polytechnic student from Edayur, was killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Navalur. Three persons travelling on the other motorcycle, including Gokulakrishnan and Nisha, sustained serious injuries.

In the fourth incident, Devendran (47), a lorry driver from Kulathur in Villupuram district, died after his lorry overturned into a roadside ditch near the Kadambadi flyover on Thursday morning when it reportedly suffered brake failure and overturned. Fire and rescue services personnel retrieved his body from the mangled cabin after nearly an hour.