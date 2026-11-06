Traffic curbs, special teams to tackle festive rush in Chennai

CHENNAI: With lakhs of people expected to leave Chennai for Deepavali, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) and Tambaram City Police have announced traffic diversions and deployed special teams to regulate traffic and ensure passenger safety till November 7.

The GCTP has also announced restrictions on the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles. Vehicles coming from Poonamallee will be diverted at Alappakkam Junction, while those from Madhavaram towards Koyambedu will be routed through Sengundram and the 200 Feet Outer Ring Road. They will not be allowed into the city or towards Maduravoyal.

More than 2,300 special buses will operate from Koyambedu and Madhavaram. Five help desks have been set up at key locations, including Madhavaram and Koyambedu bus termini, the EC office, the omni bus terminus and Porur toll plaza. Ambulances will be stationed near Madhavaram, Koyambedu and Porur.

In Tambaram, around 1,500 police personnel will be deployed round the clock at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam, Vandalur junction and along the GST Road. Security arrangements will continue till November 7 for outbound passengers and on November 9 and 10 for the return rush. CCTV cameras linked to the police control room will monitor Kilambakkam, GST Road and ECR.

Buses to southern districts will operate from KCBT, those to Kumbakonam from Maraimalai Nagar bus stand and services to Tiruvannamalai from Kilambakkam Climate Park.

Police have also set up assistance booths and formed special teams to monitor private omnibuses and prevent overcharging.