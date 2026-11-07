Chennai-based animal activist attacked in Karnataka, FIR registered

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based animal activist was allegedly assaulted by two unidentified men in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district while pursuing suspected illegal cattle slaughter and transportation, prompting concerns over his safety.

M Vignesh (26), a social worker from Iyyappanthangal in Chennai, alleged that the attack took place around 8 pm on November 2 near Somashettihalli village along the Allipura-Madhugiri Road in Gowribidanur taluk. The Gowribidanur rural police registered an FIR on November 5.

Vignesh told TNIE that the Tamil Nadu police had already provided him with armed protection because of threats he had faced in the past. However, the police guard did not accompany him as he was travelling to a different state. “This is not the first time I have been attacked. I have faced similar situations before, and this incident has once again raised serious concerns about my safety while pursuing animal welfare issues,” he said.

According to the complaint, Vignesh had travelled to the area in connection with his efforts to document suspected illegal activities involving cattle. He alleged that two men confronted and assaulted him and issued threats. The circumstances leading to the confrontation are yet to be independently established. The FIR lists two unidentified men as accused and records minor injuries to Vignesh.