Deepavali beckons, 3.6 Lakh exit Chennai by trains

CHENNAI: Around 3.6 lakh passengers left Chennai by train on Friday ahead of the Deepavali festival, with heavy crowds witnessed at Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore and Tambaram railway stations. At Tambaram railway station, trains bound for southern districts, including the Vaigai Express (Madurai), Chendur Express (Tiruchendur), Pallavan Express (Karaikudi) and Kanniyakumari Express, were among those that witnessed heavy rush.
Additionally, two unreserved MEMU express special trains bound for Tiruchy and Manamadurai were also operated with overflowing passengers. General-class coaches on almost all trains were jampacked, with every available inch of space occupied by passengers, and several passengers were forced to enter reserved coaches of express trains. At Egmore and Chennai Central stations, RPF personnel regulated the entry of passengers into general-class coaches.
At Tambaram station, platforms 5 and 6, 7 and 8, and 9 and 10, which handle express trains witnessed heavy crowds. The foot overbridges and staircases were also congested, leaving passengers with limited space to move around. The rush also affected digital payments, with passengers reporting disruptions and difficulties accessing mobile internet services. The limited availability of lifts and escalators added to the hardship.
S Santhana Krishnan, a Tambaram resident, said the unreserved MEMU express to Tiruchy had provided much-needed relief. “Every coach was occupied by around 200 passengers. Another unreserved MEMU service to Manamadurai also witnessed heavy rush. The railways should operate more unreserved trains, as this would benefit a large number of people travelling to Tiruchy, Villupuram and neighbouring areas,” he said.
Another passenger, S Vinitha of Maraimalai Nagar, said the railways should improve internet connectivity during festival periods. “I was unable to make UPI payments due to poor connectivity amid the heavy rush. The platforms are relatively narrow, particularly those shared by platforms 5 and 6, 7 and 8, and 9 and 10. Passengers carrying heavy luggage find it difficult to move around. Railways should consider widening the platforms,” she said.
Among the other routes, Chennai-Tirunelveli, Chennai-Nagercoil and Chennai-Rameswaram sectors witnessed heavy demand for tickets this year, sources said. “After the bus terminus was shifted to Kilambakkam, the festival rush for trains increased a lot. However, the situation has stabilised this year,” said an official.
According to official data, 98 trains depart from Chennai Central, while another 85 originate from Egmore and Tambaram. During the festival season, each train carries around 1,900 to 2,000 passengers, as against the usual 1,700 passengers.
Chennai Division officials said two lifts each at platforms 5 and 6 and platforms 7 and 8 were being installed and around 10 escalators are also at various stages of installation. “The issue of internet connectivity during festival periods has already been taken up with the officials concerned,” the official added.