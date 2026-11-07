Deepavali beckons, 3.6 Lakh exit Chennai by trains

S Santhana Krishnan, a Tambaram resident, said the unreserved MEMU express to Tiruchy had provided much-needed relief. “Every coach was occupied by around 200 passengers. Another unreserved MEMU service to Manamadurai also witnessed heavy rush. The railways should operate more unreserved trains, as this would benefit a large number of people travelling to Tiruchy, Villupuram and neighbouring areas,” he said.

Another passenger, S Vinitha of Maraimalai Nagar, said the railways should improve internet connectivity during festival periods. “I was unable to make UPI payments due to poor connectivity amid the heavy rush. The platforms are relatively narrow, particularly those shared by platforms 5 and 6, 7 and 8, and 9 and 10. Passengers carrying heavy luggage find it difficult to move around. Railways should consider widening the platforms,” she said.

Among the other routes, Chennai-Tirunelveli, Chennai-Nagercoil and Chennai-Rameswaram sectors witnessed heavy demand for tickets this year, sources said. “After the bus terminus was shifted to Kilambakkam, the festival rush for trains increased a lot. However, the situation has stabilised this year,” said an official.

According to official data, 98 trains depart from Chennai Central, while another 85 originate from Egmore and Tambaram. During the festival season, each train carries around 1,900 to 2,000 passengers, as against the usual 1,700 passengers.

Chennai Division officials said two lifts each at platforms 5 and 6 and platforms 7 and 8 were being installed and around 10 escalators are also at various stages of installation. “The issue of internet connectivity during festival periods has already been taken up with the officials concerned,” the official added.