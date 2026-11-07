Deepavali pollution: Stories of fear, anxiety, and survival

Shakeenaa Abdul Gafoor will go to bed tonight unable to shake off the thought of an unsettling possibility, one that she has experienced before — of waking up on Deepavali morning choking and gasping for breath.

S Gokilam, meanwhile, will sleep, knowing that there is a plan in place: to stay indoors. Every chore that might require her to step out has either been taken care of in advance or delegated to other members of the family. Her masks will be kept ready, waiting to be worn the moment she wakes up tomorrow.

Jayalakshmi Krishnan, too, has made her preparations. Tonight, she will ensure that her masks, inhaler, and medicines are all ready, because she anticipates having to use her inhaler at least three or four times on Deepavali.