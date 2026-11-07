NH too squeezed, Chennai's GST stretch sees 40-minutes jam

CHENNAI: Motorists spent nearly 30 to 40 minutes covering the five-km stretch between Tambaram and Kilambakkam on GST Road on Friday, as the highway witnessed massive vehicle pile-ups. Although the stretch has been experiencing congestion during weekends, the surge in vehicle volume since Thursday, ahead of Deepavali, further slowed traffic from Pallavaram to Guduvanchery, resulting in bumper-to-bumper movement.

Although the opening of the road overbridge (ROB) at Perungalathur, which had remained a bottleneck on GST Road for over two decades, provided relief, the commissioning of the Kilambakkam bus terminus (KCBT) in 2024, has turned the GST Road stretch into a major bottleneck, particularly during festival periods.

A visit to KCBT revealed that the crippling traffic congestion was primarily triggered by the merging of vehicles from the Outer Ring Road and the Vandalur flyover. Vehicles coming down the Outer Ring Road through the service road along the GST Road have to merge with the main carriageway of GST Road right in front of KCBT.