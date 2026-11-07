Tamil Nadu: Avadi rail users flag delay in platform reconstruction

CHENNAI: Passengers at Avadi railway station have raised concerns over the delay in starting the sanctioned work to increase the height and widen platform 4 at the station, which has a daily footfall of 45,900 passengers.

A rail activist, Dilip Joseph, told TNIE the work was sanctioned in the second quarter of this year. “Though the year is almost over, the work is yet to start,” he claimed, adding that passengers, especially senior citizens, struggle to board trains from platform 4 as its height is not adequate. “We have to raise our legs up to knee or elbow level to get inside. It is difficult for senior citizens,” Dilip said.

He further pointed out that coach guidance display boards were installed three weeks ago but are not operational yet. An open drain on the road behind platform 1 also poses a danger to pedestrians and bike riders. “At a particular point of the road, there is space for only one person to walk, while the remaining is open drainage, many are accidentally falling inside. Besides, the road has poor lighting,” he added.

A Dharanidharan, a social worker, said rail users in Avadi have also been demanding stoppages for more number fast locals and the Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Express.

“A significant number of Malayalees in Avadi depend on rail travel. So, a stoppage for the Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Express (12695/12696) would be of great help. While four fast locals stop here, we want more to stop, especially as Avadi is a defence hub and generates revenue of Rs 10 crore a year,” Dilip said.

Responding to the concerns, a southern railway official said work to increase the width and height of the platform had started a week ago and would be completed as soon as possible. The coach guidance display boards would also be made operational at the earliest, he said.

Regarding the open drain, the official said iron fencing would be installed and night reflective stickers would also be put up. Orders had been placed for lights, which would be installed at the earliest.