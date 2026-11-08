600 workers, 350 vehicles on duty to clear firecracker waste in Chennai

CHENNAI: The corporation has deployed around 600 conservancy workers and 350 vehicles for the safe disposal of firecracker-waste generated during Deepavali celebrations across the city. GCC has urged residents to burst only green crackers and adhere to the time slots permitted by the state government from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm.

The civic body has also urged the residents to segregate firecracker waste from biodegradable and non-biodegradable household waste and hand it over separately to conservancy workers. Residents have also been advised against dumping the waste on roads, streets, stormwater drains, or other public spaces.

According to a GCC release, the corporation has distributed 30,000 specially designated bags, each with a capacity of 50 kg, to conservancy workers for collecting firecracker waste separately. Residential complexes classified as bulk waste generators have been asked to establish separate collection points within their premises for firecracker waste. The corporation will also undertake night-time mass cleaning operations after the celebrations.

The civic body has advised people against bursting series crackers and setting off firecrackers near hospitals, schools, courts, places of worship, huts, and electrical transformers. In case of a fire, residents have been advised to immediately use water to extinguish it.