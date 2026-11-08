Chennai: Minor boys forced to drink beer, smoke; man arrested

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old man was arrested by the Periamet police on Saturday on charges of forcing three minor boys to consume beer and smoke cigarettes at a lodge in Periamet, and also for burning a 12-year-old boy on his chest with a cigarette butt after he refused to smoke.

Earlier this week, the accused, Vikram, a PhD holder and a neighbour of the children in Kasimedu, allegedly took the boys, aged 8, 12 and 13, to Chennai Central after they approached him asking for crackers, police sources said. He then booked a room at a lodge in Periamet.

According to the police, Vikram forced the boys to consume beer and smoke cigarettes. When the 12-year-old refused, he allegedly burnt him on the left side of his chest with a cigarette. He also allegedly made the children give him a body massage before sending them back to Kasimedu by bus the same day.

The children’s parents approached the police along with the boys and lodged a complaint. A case was registered under sections 75 (assault or ill-treatment of a child) and 77 (giving or supplying intoxicating liquor or narcotic drugs to a child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police arrested Vikram on Saturday. After a preliminary inquiry, the police ruled out sexual harassment and added that further investigation is underway.