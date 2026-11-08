Pall of gloom drapes Kasimedu as kin grieve deaths

CHENNAI: With seven bodies recovered and two fishermen still missing, there is little festive cheer in Kasimedu, where families of the nine-member crew of the ill-fated fishing trawler Sri Sengalamman await the conclusion of search operations following severe cyclone Murasu.

Meanwhile, questions are mounting over why the boat remained outside Nizampatnam harbour despite cyclone warnings, as well as an alleged communication gap between the fisheries departments of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

According to accounts from the fishing community, the trawler and another fishing boat had anchored outside Nizampatnam after securing a relatively good catch. Fishermen generally need to cast their nets by around 5 am to make the most of their fishing window.

The crew reportedly wanted to make another attempt at fishing early the following morning rather than spend around three-and-a-half hours travelling into the harbour and back to the fishing grounds.

However, the decision proved fatal when Cyclone Murasu battered the coast. According to the account shared by a fishing boat owner, the crew had communicated over VHF radio and were aware of the cyclone warning. The owner had reportedly advised them to return to safety. The boats nevertheless remained outside.

Water subsequently began entering the boats amid the rough seas, and the fishermen reportedly communicated their distress over VHF radio. What happened after that remains unclear.