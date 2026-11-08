Rains, wind keep Chennai AQI in check ahead of Deepavali

CHENNAI: Rainfall and favourable wind conditions helped keep air pollution in check in Chennai on Saturday, a day ahead of Deepavali, with the city recording a satisfactory Air Quality Index (AQI) of 72 at 6.30 pm.

Data from the city-level AQI dashboard showed that pollution levels remained within the satisfactory category, with minor breathing discomfort possible among sensitive people. Of the nine monitoring stations in the city, seven were active, recording AQI levels ranging from 54 at Perungudi to 92 in Velachery residential area. Arumbakkam recorded an AQI of 82, while Kodungaiyur registered 71. Manali Village recorded 60 and the Manali station operated by the Central Pollution Control Board recorded 79. Royapuram registered 64.

The relatively favourable air quality came amid widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu and intermittent showers in Chennai. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), rainfall occurred at many places across the state in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday. Chennai’s rainfall stations recorded up to 5 cm at Valasaravakkam, Kathivakkam, Manali New Town and Ennore, while several other locations received moderate rainfall.

The showers, along with wind movement, helped disperse pollutants and prevent a significant deterioration in air quality ahead of the festival, when firecracker emissions typically raise concerns over pollution levels.

However, officials have forecast continued rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of TN over the next few days, which could influence local pollution levels. RMC has forecast moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in some parts of Chennai on Sunday. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 30°C and 31°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 24°C and 25°C.

For Sunday, moderate rainfall is likely at a few places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and several other districts. Rainfall activity is expected to gradually ease later in the week.