The Kindness Foundation is all set to host The NextGen Forum

If a room full of men try to come up with solutions for women’s issues, without involving women, is that going to work?... In the same way, if we — adults — keep coming up with solutions for issues plaguing the children of today without consulting them, how can we expect it to work?” asks Mahima Poddar, founder of The Kindness Foundation.

With this question as the focal point, the non-profit is hosting The NextGen Forum this children’s day weekend. The two-day event will entail a youth summit on day one that will bring together 220 students from various schools in Chennai — from international to non profit — to share their lived experiences in today’s fast-paced cyber-exposed world.