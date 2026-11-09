The Kindness Foundation is all set to host The NextGen Forum

If a room full of men try to come up with solutions for women’s issues, without involving women, is that going to work?... In the same way, if we — adults — keep coming up with solutions for issues plaguing the children of today without consulting them, how can we expect it to work?” asks Mahima Poddar, founder of The Kindness Foundation.
With this question as the focal point, the non-profit is hosting The NextGen Forum this children’s day weekend. The two-day event will entail a youth summit on day one that will bring together 220 students from various schools in Chennai — from international to non profit — to share their lived experiences in today’s fast-paced cyber-exposed world.
Their conversations will touch upon themes including digital and social risk literacy, adolescent health development including substance abuse, boundaries and belonging, psychological and emotional wellbeing, and legal and institutional accountability, with mental health being the central thread across all topics of discussion. Mahima shares that the aim is to “bring their voices on board without triggering them.” To ensure the same, the founder says that two floating counsellors and psychotherapists will be present at the venue to provide care in case any child feels distressed or needs support.
Borrowing from their conversations, on the second day, parents and professionals from across sectors such as healthcare and education, and legal experts will drive a cross-sector dialogue. “I want to make it clear that we aren’t trying to immediately come up with solutions. What we aim to do is take stock of the issues, allow all experts to brainstorm, and thereafter, put the learnings towards the white paper,” Mahima informs. The white paper is an intended guideline on youth safety and well-being that can be adaptable across sectors. The paper will be put together by a committee which will also comprise college students, to ensure it isn’t estranged from the needs of the youth. “We want to publish it in the summer of 2027,” she concludes.
The NextGen Forum’s Day 2 is open to all. It will take place at Taj Coromandel, Nungambakkam, between 10 am and 4 pm on November 14. Tickets are priced at ₹2,000.