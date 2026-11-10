18-year-old youth hacked to death by gang in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old youngster from Vyasarpadi was hacked to death while his brother escaped with injuries after a five-member gang attacked the two at S M Nagar in Vyasarpadi around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

The siblings were identified as Dhanush (18) and his elder brother Silambarasan. Preliminary inquiries by the police suggested previous enmity between Silambarasan and one of the suspects, Surya, who is part of the gang.

The police said the gang, a few months ago, dropped a plan to assault Silambarasan after learning that he had sustained a fracture in an accident.

According to MKB Nagar police, the brothers were standing with their friends near Block 58 on Sunday night, when the gang, allegedly led by Surya and his father, arrived at the spot and hacked the two with machetes. While Silambarasan managed to flee, Dhanush sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. His body was sent to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

A police officer told TNIE, “Surya’s father and brother are also part of the gang. We are analysing CCTV camera footage from the locality to trace the suspects.” Further probe is under way.