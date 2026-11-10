AQ-high: Post-festival pollution in Chennai worst in three years

CHENNAI: The city woke up to “very poor” air quality on the morning after Deepavali, with Valasaravakkam recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 343, followed by Nungambakkam (332), Sowcarpet (311), and T Nagar (306), according to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). An AQI value between 301 and 400 falls under the very poor category, with prolonged exposure potentially causing respiratory illness.

The TNPCB, which conducted the Deepavali air quality survey during the 24 hours till 6 am on November 9, attributed the overall increase in air pollution and ambient noise levels to the bursting of crackers and the variations in meteorological conditions, including wind speed, wind direction and atmospheric stability.

Meanwhile, due to thick smog, an IndiGo flight from Raipur was diverted to Bengaluru because of difficulty landing. Also, a few other flights were delayed.

A comparative analysis of the TNPCB’s monitoring data for the past three years indicated that 2026 recorded the highest average AQI during Deepavali across the 39 monitoring locations in 17 districts. The statewide average rose to 168.97 in 2026 from 161.69 in 2025 and 143.46 in 2024, marking a 4.5% increase over the previous year. Of the 39 locations monitored, 25 recorded an increase in AQI compared with 2025, while 14 registered a decline.