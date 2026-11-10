GCC collects 406 tonnes of cracker waste in three days

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation collected 406.26 tonnes of firecracker waste from across the city in three days, with the total quantity of waste generated during the festival celebrations expected to reach nearly 600 tonnes. Though the civic body expects to collect around 450 tonnes by Tuesday, the clearance and safe disposal of the waste are likely to continue throughout the week.

According to GCC data, Alandur zone accounted for the highest quantity of waste generated at 69.94 tonnes, followed by Teynampet (41.31 tonnes), Thiruvottiyur (39.79), and Madhavaram (37.08). On Monday, the day after Deepavali, 256.34 tonnes of firecracker waste were collected, against the 145.87 tonnes and the 4.05 tonnes collected on Sunday and Saturday, respectively.

GCC Commissioner G S Sameeran said the waste would be segregated into two categories. Paper and cardboard would be sent to the Kodungaiyur incineration facility, while half-burnt and unused crackers would be sent to a facility at Gummidipoondi, where the chemicals would be segregated and processed.

While some residential associations handed over the waste, large quantities were dumped on roads and streets, with rain further delaying clearance.

The GCC deployed 19,000 sanitation workers along with 350 tipper lorries. Waste is being segregated at 36 decentralised material recovery facilities.