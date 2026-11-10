Nearly 18 lakh left Chennai for Deepavali, return rush chokes GST Road

CHENNAI: Ahead of Deepavali, between November 5 and 7, about 17.8 lakh people travelled from Chennai to various parts of Tamil Nadu by trains, government buses and private buses. With many of those who had left returning to the city in huge numbers, the 68-km GST Road stretch between Tindivanam and Chengalpattu witnessed severe congestion on Monday evening.

According to an official statement, a total of 13,108 buses, including special services, were operated from November 5 to 7, transporting 5.65 lakh passengers. Similarly, 98 trains departed from Chennai Central railway station, while another 85 originated from Chennai Egmore and Tambaram, together transporting around 3.6 lakh passengers daily.

Each train carried approximately 2,000 passengers. Unreserved MEMU services to Manamadurai and Tiruchy were also operated with packed coaches. Omni buses ferried another 1.8 lakh passengers during the three-day period, averaging 60,000 people a day.

On Monday, the Tiruchy-Tambaram section of NH-32 witnessed severe traffic congestion at several locations, including Tindivanam, Athur, Mamandur, Paranur, Padalam, Pukkathurai, and Maduranthakam. Particularly, vehicular movement slowed to a crawl, with vehicles queuing up for several kilometres near Maduranthakam.