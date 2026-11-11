Biomed waste found dumped on river bund in Chennai

CHENNAI: Biomedical waste, including expired medicines, has been found dumped yet again on the Adyar river bund near Gerugambakkam in Kancheepuram district after a gap of several months.

A civic activist Pugalventhan Venkatesan, who spotted the waste, said he had reported three similar incidents at the same site two years ago.

“The dumping stopped after that, and now I have noticed it again. It is not clear if any hospital, medical agency or pharmacy has dumped the waste,” he said. He has taken up the matter with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department.

When contacted, a TNPCB official in Kancheepuram said an assistant engineer had been sent to inspect the site.

“We will clear the waste using an agency that handles biomedical waste. Later, we will use the labels on the tablets to identify the source and find out who dumped it;it’s a long process,” the official added.