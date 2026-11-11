Chennai-based event venue organises a month-long theatre festival for full-length performances

Of late, vertical series, which are one- to three-minute episodes catering to an audience increasingly accustomed to consuming quick content, have been making the rounds online. While the digital space continues to experiment with shorter formats, the performing arts, too, have started adopting them along the way. This can be observed with theatre festivals in the city, which host five or more ten-minute productions as part of a single show. Defying this contemporary trend, a theatre festival is making a case for longer narratives, bringing full-length plays and their immersive storytelling experience to the forefront. “As artistes, we know that there’s a difference between performing a 10-minute play and a 70-minute production,” says Aadithiya Raajan, founder of Showboats Production and one of the founders of Arena - The Art Experience.

This led to CUE, a month-long full-length theatre festival, organised by Arena — an independent multifunctional art space on East Coast Road. Running from October 25 to November 29, the festival features nine teams, each presenting a full-length production. Aadithiya adds, “We wanted each team to have their own dedicated slot and audience. That’s why we brought this format to promote more full-length theatre.”