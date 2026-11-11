Four consultancy firms race to make DPR for 4 model mobility corridors in Chennai

CHENNAI: Four consultancy firms have submitted bids for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for transforming four existing roads in Chennai into model urban mobility corridors under a Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) project.

According to CUMTA documents, the bidders are Capital Engineering Consultancy Chennai Private Limited, IDECK Limited, Technogem Consultants Private Limited and SWASTIK Prime Consultants Private Limited. All four bids have been admitted for fee, pre-qualification and technical evaluation. The technical bids were opened on November 5.

The four roads identified for the project are Taramani Link Road, Marmalong Bridge-Wallajah Road, Velachery-Tambaram Road and Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road.

The objective is to develop primary mobility corridors connecting railway stations, MRTS and Metro stations, bus terminals and bus stands, with a focus on improving last-mile connectivity and multimodal integration.

Separately, CUMTA has awarded a consultancy contract to Street Surge Technologies Private Limited for preparing a big data-based origin-destination matrix for the catchment zones of Chennai Metro stations.

The company emerged as the lowest bidder (L1), quoting `19.75 lakh, excluding GST. The contract was awarded on November 4, with a completion period of 60 days.

The CUMTA has proposed to conduct a big data-based study of travel demand around all 41 operational Chennai Metro Phase I stations by collecting the anonymised location data of smartphone applications and mobile network, with the aim of improving feeder services and addressing last-mile connectivity gaps under the project.