How well do we know Chennai? A startup founder builds a world around it

The first stage of research involved understanding the reason behind the city’s name, how the date was observed, and historians’ take on when Madras was actually founded — the July or August debate. He then uploaded the findings of two days of “deep research” to Claude Opus 5.5 to create a video with music, not with AI-generated images, but using code written by Vinay.

The tool generated options, including one with a kolam to represent the city. “But I wanted to know how it can plot 380 years of Chennai in a single line kolam. The constraint I gave was not to break the kolam,” shares Vinay. It took him five hours to produce a horizontal video for Instagram.

He posted a 20-second history clip of Chennai in a kolam featuring the coast, temples, the Fort, Royapuram railway station, neighbourhoods like Thyagaraya Nagar, and the metro on his social media handle (@ivinay on Instagram) in September. The accompanying music — a flute melody in raga Bowli following the kolam, and a bell ringing wherever it crosses itself — was also created by Vinay.