Third low-pressure system likely over Bay of Bengal on November 13, Tamil Nadu's impact uncertain

CHENNAI: The Bay of Bengal is gearing up for another weather system even as the region recovers from two successive severe cyclonic storms, an unusual sequence that meteorologists say warrants close monitoring as the northeast monsoon enters its most active phase.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13 and intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area within the subsequent 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). If it develops into a depression or a cyclone, it would add to an already eventful season marked by the formation of Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu and Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology) at Skymet Weather, told TNIE the close succession of systems was unusual, particularly because two cyclones had developed back-to-back.

“Two back-to-back cyclones are very rare. Now, another system is likely to form. It may intensify into a depression, but we have to wait. Different models are showing different tracks, with some indicating movement towards Andhra Pradesh and others towards Myanmar. The picture should become clearer over the next 48 hours,” he said.