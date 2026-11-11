Two doctors in dock over dog deaths at shelter, GCC orders probe

CHENNAI: The GCC on Tuesday began an inquiry into two doctors working at the Kannammapet Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre, after animal rights activists raised concerns over several botched surgeries and dog deaths allegedly caused by medical negligence at the centre.

A senior official of the Veterinary department, speaking to the TNIE, claimed the three dogs cited by the activists – one that died on Monday and two last month – all had rabies but were asymptomatic. So staff could not identify them as rabid, he said.

On Tuesday, the activists filed a complaint at the Kannammapet police station against the centre over the death of a female dog on Monday morning. They shared visuals showing the dog bleeding heavily and its intestines protruding as it struggled inside a cage.

Activist E Martina, who filed the complaint, said, “The dog should not have been taken for surgery itself as it had transmissible venereal tumour.”

Shravan Krishnan, director of Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary, questioned how the GCC could perform surgeries on rabid dogs. “GCC itself has said three of the dogs had rabies.

Then what’s happening to the anti-rabies vaccinations carried out by GCC? Are they failing? The dog could not have bit itself so much that its organs come out. Why was there no one to treat it earlier?” he asked.