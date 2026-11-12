19 corporation teams on 24x7 monsoon duty in Tambaram till December 31

CHENNAI: The Tambaram corporation has deployed 19 teams to prevent flooding and attend to rain-related problems during the ongoing northeast monsoon. The teams will work round the clock in three shifts till December 31.

The teams have been formed across the corporation’s five zones. Zone 1 has six teams, Zone 2, five, Zones 3 and 4 has three each, and Zone 5 has two.

Each team will have a driver, sanitation inspector, technical assistant, revenue assistant, sanitation supervisor, an electricity department employee and a drinking water supply worker. Assistant engineers and public health staff have also been pressed into service. Depending on the area and the needs of the zone, 10 to 20 conservancy workers have been assigned to every team.

Meanwhile, 126 illegal banners were removed across the city as a precautionary measure in a drive last week and fines totalling `2 lakh were imposed on the violators.