53-year-old out on bail stabs daughter’s boyfriend to death in Perambur

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s father following a drunken altercation over their relationship at the former’s house in Perambur on Tuesday night. The Sembium police arrested the accused, Babu (53), who was earlier arrested in a Pocso Act case, and remanded him in judicial custody on Wednesday.

According to the police, Ramesh, a resident of Paper Mills Road, was estranged from his wife. He was in a relationship with Gayathri (31) for the past seven months. Her father, Babu, however, opposed it.

Around 9 pm on Tuesday, Babu headed to Ramesh’s house and got into a drunken altercation with him. At that time, Babu pulled out a concealed button knife and stabbed Ramesh to death before fleeing, the police said.

Finding him dead, Ramesh’s grandmother alerted neighbours, who then informed the police.Based on a complaint from Ramesh’s wife, the Sembium police arrested Babu. Ramesh had earlier been arrested in a Pocso Act case and was released on bail in January, the police added.