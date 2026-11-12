Chennai: Gang stages crash, drives away with Rs 1.6 crore collected from liquor outlets

CHENNAI: A special police team is on the search for a three-member gang that allegedly drove away a car containing Rs 1.63 crore in cash after diverting the driver’s attention by staging a minor collision at Oragadam in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday night.

Most of the stolen money was collected as the day’s sales proceeds from 25 Tasmac outlets, the police said. A senior Tasmac official, however, told TNIE that the corporation has not suffered any financial loss as the private bank entrusted with its collection usually credits the money to its account as soon as it is collected from the outlets.

Das (52), a Chennai-based private bank collection agent, and hired car driver Habeeb Rahman were on Tuesday night collecting sales proceeds from the Tasmac outlets across the district. Around 9.40 pm, they reached an outlet near a forest area in Oragadam. Das went inside to collect the cash while Rahman stayed in the car with the money already collected.