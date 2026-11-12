Chennai, let's read together; bring your favourite children's book

Be it Alice falling down the rabbit hole or Jack climbing the towering vine, children’s books can leave readers with worlds they revisit later. Mukundan, founder of The Page Turner Book Club and owner of Easwari Lending Library, hopes to bring readers back to those stories through a Children’s Day weekend gathering.
“When we ask readers about the books they have read, some people do not readily express themselves. When we go back to a childhood memory, people have something beautiful to share. That is why I came up with this idea of people coming together and reading their favourite childhood book, or the first book that they have ever read,” he says.
Mukundan has recently returned to children’s books because he wanted to understand their appeal. He began with the Famous Five series and says he regrets not reading more as a child. He recommends Famous Five, Percy Jackson, or Harry Potter for children starting their reading journey.
A story that appears suitable because it involves adventure or magic may contain scenes or subjects that a child may not understand. Mukundan advises parents to read the book before giving it to a child. He has also noticed changes in what children look for on library shelves. A child from an earlier generation might have picked up Amar Chitra Katha, while children today often look for magicians, wizards, and magical worlds. He says, “I have noticed that children do not always pick up Archie’s or Tinkle. I’d want them to explore these titles alongside Chandamama, Magic Pot and Anna, Banana.”
Stories about travel, adventure, and fantasy introduce children to worlds beyond their immediate surroundings. “One of my goals is to provide free books to children and adults and give them a place to spend time reading,” he says.
Highlighting the importance of such meetups, which are building blocks of his larger dream, he narrates an incident that happened at the book club. “A member was reading Judy Moody when a child nearby said she did not know the book. I introduced her to the series. She enjoyed it and the member gifted the collection to her immediately.”
Mukundan hopes that you pick up your dog-eared childhood books and head to the library to celebrate a Sunday when we can all be kids who revel in words.
Bring your best book!
Easwari Lending Library and The Page Turner Book Club are organising Book Lovers Meet, Chapter 4 on November 15 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Easwari Lending Library, Gopalapuram.
Registration fee: Rs 299. Participants will receive a free book, stickers, and bookmarks. For queries, call: 7483876993