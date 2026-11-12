Chennai, let's read together; bring your favourite children's book

Stories about travel, adventure, and fantasy introduce children to worlds beyond their immediate surroundings. “One of my goals is to provide free books to children and adults and give them a place to spend time reading,” he says.

Highlighting the importance of such meetups, which are building blocks of his larger dream, he narrates an incident that happened at the book club. “A member was reading Judy Moody when a child nearby said she did not know the book. I introduced her to the series. She enjoyed it and the member gifted the collection to her immediately.”

Mukundan hopes that you pick up your dog-eared childhood books and head to the library to celebrate a Sunday when we can all be kids who revel in words.

Bring your best book!

Easwari Lending Library and The Page Turner Book Club are organising Book Lovers Meet, Chapter 4 on November 15 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Easwari Lending Library, Gopalapuram.

Registration fee: Rs 299. Participants will receive a free book, stickers, and bookmarks. For queries, call: 7483876993