Chennai’s air quality improves but Manali, other hotspots yet to breathe easy

CHENNAI: After recording a spike in pollution level during Deepavali, Chennai’s air quality improved on Wednesday, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) falling to 143 by 5 pm as against 199 on Monday. The improvement, however, was far from uniform, with Manali recording ‘poor’ air quality for the third consecutive day, highlighting the persistence of localised pollution hotspots.

Data from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Manali recorded an AQI of 204 on Wednesday. Kodungaiyur recorded 158, Perungudi, 181, and Royapuram, 161. In contrast, Arumbakkam recorded a relatively lower AQI of 72, while Velachery registered 102. Only seven of Chennai’s nine monitoring stations were active.

The readings at Manali pointed to the dominance of particulate matter pollution. The average PM2.5 concentration was recorded at 204, which can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

While favourable weather conditions may help disperse pollutants across the city, local emission sources can sustain unhealthy air quality in specific pockets.

A three-year analysis by New Delhi-based advocacy group Climate Trends, which examined daily CPCB AQI bulletins across nine Indian cities from 2024 to 2026, found that Chennai experienced substantial pollution spikes during Deepavali but recovered relatively quickly within a week, what with it being largely a coastal city.