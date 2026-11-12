Couple returning to Chennai after Deepavali break killed as tipper lorry hits two-wheeler

CHENNAI: A couple returning to Chennai on Wednesday after spending Deepavali at their native died after a tipper lorry hit their two-wheeler from behind near Meyyur junction on the Tiruchy-Chennai national highway. Their four-year-old son escaped with minor injuries, the police said.

Velu (41) and his wife Kavitha (38) were along with their son riding back from Munungampattu in Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday morning when the M-sand-laden tipper lorry collided with their two-wheeler.

The couple, who worked in Chennai and were wearing helmets, died on the spot, the police said. The Padalam police registered a case and have launched a search for the lorry driver, who is allegedly absconding.

Class 1 boy killed

In a separate incident later that day, Miliran, a Class 1 student at a private school near Vandalur railway station, was killed on the spot when a speeding van lost control and hit two motorcycles, including the one in which the six-year-old was riding pillion, on the Vandalur flyover, the police said.

Saravanan, a resident of the Vandalur Zoological Park quarters, was taking his son Miliran to school when the incident occurred. Saravanan and another two-wheeler rider, who sustained severe injuries in the incident, were admitted to a private hospital in Potheri. The Guduvanchery Traffic Investigation Wing police arrested the van driver, Manikandan.