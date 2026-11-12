On men who break and blame

As I was saying: it’s good he’s going to jail. Not just because of what he did, but also because of anything he enabled by being someone in the public eye who influenced ideas of masculinity and intimacy in unfavourable ways. He was certainly not the only one who did this, either historically or in more recent pop culture. But it is rare to see it being punished — especially, being punished without further punishing women, which can happen through any morality derived from an oppressive, usually patriarchal and religious lens, and not from an ethical framework that respects individuality.

I draw a straight line between Russell’s criminal nature and musician Billy Corgan’s recent comments on the Popcast show that his spouse Chloe Mendel’s youth was an “advantage”, as compared to many age-appropriate women he had met over the years who were “broken”. Billy and Chloe had met when he was 44 and she was 19, and have been together since 2012. In the same interview, Billy also defended his friend and fellow musician Marilyn Manson against numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Billy’s remarks, whether he knows it or not (and that’s perhaps an unnecessary grace to give him, because he does know, because he started responding to the question about their generational gap by saying, “I don’t wanna make all the feminists mad”), play right into deeply misogynistic tropes about gender dynamics in heterosexual partnerships. Specifically, these tropes are about how younger women are easier to control, and more experienced women will demand better treatment.

Both Russell and Billy are linked by core beliefs about women, but they themselves are merely representative of a mindset that is shared by too many others. The Russell Brands of the world do the breaking and the Billy Corgans of the world blame the broken.