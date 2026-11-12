The defenceless originals

Originality has never had it easy. Under constant threat from those incapable of an original thought, genuine creativity struggles to survive. The recent controversy over historical inaccuracies in books at the newly opened public library in Coimbatore, which came to light following a visit by writer Perumal Murugan, is a case in point. The questionable methods adopted in procuring books for public libraries had already been exposed in 2024. Books by renowned Tamil writers, long deceased, have often been republished with fabricated titles, different covers, and new publication dates.

Such unethical practices have plagued the artworld, too. For an artist who spends endless hours in the studio, oblivious to the passage of time, painstakingly working on every brushstroke, discovering that months of labour have been reproduced without permission can be devastating. While originality demands patience and imagination, copying requires little more than shamelessness. The threat of plagiarism hangs over creators like a persistent shadow, and more often than not, nothing is done about it unless the aggrieved artist is prepared to embark on an exhausting legal battle.