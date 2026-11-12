The New Indie Wave: How AI is reimagining filmmaking

What if, when booking a movie ticket, you had to choose not just the language or format, but also between ‘Regular’ and ‘Organic’? The difference? One is made entirely using Artificial Intelligence (AI), while the latter is created by humans. This was the premise of a global social media content template titled ‘Watching a Movie in 2050’, which imagined a future where audiences might have to make precisely this choice. While AI remains a polarising topic in the arts, it is only fair to acknowledge that the technology has opened up an industry that was once a far-fetched dream for many filmmakers and creators.

For 61-year-old Shane Sadanandan from Kerala, AI offered a way to bring a filmmaking dream that had remained unfulfilled for two decades to life. “I always wanted to make films. In the past two decades, I wrote about 10 scripts and approached several producers and industry insiders. But the doors never opened for me. So when AI became available, I thought, why not?” Shane says. In April, he began experimenting with Google Gemini, right from the basics of prompt-writing. Six months later, his entirely AI-generated feature film, Googilil Illaatha Oridam, is now ready for theatrical release.