Two days after silver robbery at Chennai's Perungalathur bus stand, six held

CHENNAI: The Tambaram city police arrested six people in Cuddalore on Wednesday in connection with the robbery of 46 kg of silver articles from a man at the Perungalathur bus stand on Sunday night. Besides the stolen valuables, two cars, a two-wheeler and two knives were seized from the accused, the police said.

Mohammed Hussain, who had brought the silver articles from Tiruchy, was attacked by a gang around 7.30 pm on November 8. The assailants allegedly inflicted a cut injury on the back of his head before fleeing with the valuables, the police said.

Following a complaint, the Peerkankaranai police registered a case and four special teams were formed to trace the suspects.

Based on the investigation, the teams tracked down and arrested the accused, identified as Sakeer Ali (34), Rizwan (27), Ismail (30), Sathik Basha (31), Mansoor (25) and Lawrence (28) – all of whom are from Cuddalore -- on Wednesday.

A search is on under way for two other suspects in the case, the police added.