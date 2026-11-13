Contract EB worker fixing cable atop pole dies from electrocution in Perungudi

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old contract worker with the electricity board died from electrocution while repairing a cable atop an electric pole in Perungudi on Wednesday evening. Tangedco officials said a compensation of Rs 20 lakh will be given to the family of the deceased.

The deceased, S Sathish, is a native of Thamanur in Villupuram district. He had been working as a contract employee with the electricity board for the past two years, and was posted at the Tangedco office in Ananda Nagar near Sholinganallur.

Police sources said Sathish was repairing a cable on a pole opposite the corporation sewage pumping station on Perungudi Corporation Road, off Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), when he suffered an electric shock and was left hanging from the wire.

His colleagues, who were on the street below, switched off the power supply from a nearby transformer and brought him down. He was given first aid at a private hospital and later shifted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he died despite treatment. The Thuraipakkam police have registered a case and are investigating.