EPS blames TN government for failing to ensure safety

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday blamed the TVK government for the death of the youth, and blamed the Municipal Administration department for failing to ensure safety at the work site. He said the government must ensure that warning boards, reflective stickers and proper barricades are put up whenever stormwater drains or road works are carried out to prevent accidents.

Alleging that infrastructure works are being taken up in a hurry without proper planning or following safety procedures, he said the negligence of the department has cost the life of a young man with many dreams for the future.

Pointing out that the Municipal Administration department is under the direct control of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Palaniswami said the incident in Chennai exposed the government’s poor administration and lack of concern for public safety.

He urged the state government to provide adequate compensation to the bereaved family immediately. He also demanded that all incomplete stormwater drain works across Tamil Nadu be repaired and proper safety barricades be put in place.