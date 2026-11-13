Metro redesigns Alandur-Mount stretch to bypass land acquisition

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) has redesigned a critical stretch between Alandur and St Thomas Mount to avoid acquiring defence land and demolishing several buildings, opting instead for an unconventional engineering solution that involves constructing the Phase 2 of Corridor 5 (Red Line) beneath the existing Chennai Central-St Thomas Mount corridor and removing one supporting pillar each at two locations.

The revised alignment is expected to save about six months of construction time, while also allowing St Thomas Mount to emerge as a major interchange connecting two Metro corridors with MRTS and suburban railway services, according to T Archunan, director of projects at Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

He told TNIE the additional engineering work involves a supplementary tender worth around Rs 300 crore. CMRL is planning a 45-day suspension of train services to undertake the critical structural work, tentatively in February-March 2027, subject to approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

The original design envisaged taking the alignment through a built-up stretch, which would have necessitated the demolition of several buildings and acquisition of land, including defence land, which would be time consuming.

Taking the elevated lines to a higher level was also examined but found unsuitable because of height restrictions arising from the airport’s flight path. The alternative of routing both lines along one side would have involved further structural and land constraints, apart from affecting commercial establishments along the stretch.