Youth dies after bike falls into pit on NH service road in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old youth died after the two-wheeler he was riding fell into a 15-foot-deep pit dug for cut-and-cover drain construction along the Chennai Bypass service road near Nolambur on Wednesday night. The police said the biker, who was not wearing a helmet, entered the road closed for construction work and sustained fatal head injuries during the fall.

The deceased has been identified as R Hari Prasanth, a resident of ICF Colony in Athipattu, working in a private tiles factory. According to the Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing police, the youth was riding towards Nolambur around 10.30 pm, and he entered the stretch closed for traffic and fell through the barricades into the pit along with his motorcycle. Sources said he suffered severe internal injuries on his forehead and head.

The residents came to know about the accident only after an hour. The death was confirmed by the 108 ambulance personnel who reached the spot later. The body was sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

The police suspect Prasanth may have been under the influence of alcohol but said this could be confirmed only after the postmortem report.