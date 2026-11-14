Metro completes one-year tunnel drive beneath residential area in North Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) has completed a 1.08-km underground tunnel drive beneath a densely populated residential neighbourhood in north Chennai, overcoming challenging geological conditions. Tunnel boring machine Kurinji emerged at Srinivasa Nagar on Friday after almost a year underground.

The machine began its drive from Kolathur station on November 27, 2025, and reached the Srinivasa Nagar North Shaft on its 351st day.

The drive involved negotiating a sharp curve with a 230-metre radius through varying geological conditions, ranging from soil and weathered rock to hard rock. The machine also passed beneath or near more than 70 borewells and open wells in the densely populated residential area, according to CMRL.

Kurinji is one of four machines, along with Mullai, Marutham and Neithal, digging the 5.8-km underground section of Corridor 5, part of the second phase of Chennai Metro.

The corridor is 47 km long, of which 41.2 km is elevated. The underground stretch has five stations and two ramps. Tata Projects is executing the work with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

CMRL described Kurinji’s arrival as the first tunnel breakthrough on Package C5UG06, which involved negotiating a sharp curve beneath heavily built-up areas.

The release also cited 3.78 km of subsequent tunnel completion on the corridor.

Ashish Chatterjee, CMRL managing director, attended the breakthrough along with T Archunan, director of projects, and senior executives from Tata Projects and the project’s general consultants.