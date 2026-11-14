Misuse, poor upkeep plague AC bus shelters in Chennai

CHENNAI: Even as the city corporation plans 11 more AC bus shelters, the four already functional are facing misuse and poor upkeep. The commuters and workers told TNIE the shelters are occupied more by drunkards and other regulars than by passengers, leaving commuters with little access to facilities meant for them.

During a visit to all four shelters, each built at a cost of Rs 1.3 crore to Rs 1.6 crore, TNIE found maintenance gaps almost everywhere. Toilets are damaged or locked at most facilities, and drinking water units are not working.

At the Royapuram shelter, the flush in the women’s toilet is allegedly broken and remained locked while the drinking water unit has not been working for over two months. School students waiting for buses in the evening often stop by for water, only to go back thirsty.

A daily commuter, who preferred anonymity, said, “Almost a week ago, I saw a drunk man sitting on a chair inside the shelter and urinating there. The workers then called the police, but they never turned up. This is not an isolated incident, especially with a Tasmac outlet just metres away.”

Another commuter said the air-conditioners, though switched on, barely cooled.