MTC launches bus services on seven new routes in Chennai

CHENNAI: In an attempt to improve public transport connectivity in North Chennai, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation on Friday launched bus services on seven new routes connecting the IOC bus terminus with destinations, including Thiruvanmiyur, Vadapalani, Tambaram and Ambattur.

The seven routes are 1F and 4D, both connecting IOC bus terminus with Thiruvanmiyur; 44A between IOC and Island Grounds; 59A between IOC and Vadapalani bus terminus; 159D connecting IOC with MGR Koyambedu bus terminus; 17F between IOC and Ambattur OT; and 170E connecting IOC with Tambaram.

The new services, inaugurated by Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban and Finance Minister N Marie Wilson at the IOC bus terminus on Friday, are expected to benefit residents, students and office-goers in North Chennai and surrounding areas, a press release said.

Following the inauguration, the ministers also opened a new bus fitness certificate centre at the MTC’s Tondiarpet depot, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore. The facility has a maintenance shed, a store room for spare parts, and a rest room for technical staff and toilets. The centre is expected to streamline vehicle inspections and maintenance, thereby improving corporation’s operational efficiency