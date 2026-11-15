SIT digs Veeramani’s Royapettah home pool over buried body claims

CHENNAI: Two days after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) filed the first charge sheet in one of the Pocso cases registered against Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani, the SIT conducted an excavation at his Royapettah house on Saturday to ascertain whether the body of a minor girl was buried on the premises.

The excavation with an earthmover, which lasted nearly six hours amid high tension, ended without the police recovering or seizing anything, according to a statement handed over to the family by a tahsildar upon completion.

The excavation was reportedly carried out based on a statement made by one of the minor survivors before the magistrate at the Pocso court in one of the cases. A senior police officer said another minor survivor also told the court that she had heard that a minor girl was buried inside the house.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Bala, a former driver of Veeramani, in one of the cases. During the inquiry, he reportedly said he used to threaten minor girls against going near the swimming pool but was unaware of any girl being buried there, a senior police officer told TNIE.

Based on the statements of the two minors and Bala – and a case of abetment of suicide dating back to 2004 – the excavation was conducted on Saturday. It started around 10.30 am in the presence of around 30 police personnel, including SIT members, forensic department team members and revenue officials. A mobile forensic laboratory was also deployed.