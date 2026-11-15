TN resident doctors seek stipend hike, claim pay lower than other states

CHENNAI: Non-service post graduate and super speciality resident doctors in government medical colleges across the state have requested the state government to increase their monthly stipend on a par with other states in the country. The doctors also recently met Health Secretary Darez Ahamed and submitted their representation.

Dr M Krishna, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association, said non-service doctors in northern states are getting higher stipends while TN pays the lowest monthly stipend among neighbouring states. Many doctors who pursue super speciality (DM/Mch) are married and they have to run their family apart from paying their course fee. Since the workload in government hospitals is high, they don’t get time for private practice also.

The doctors have been demanding a stipend hike for years. In Tamil Nadu, a first year MD/MS resident doctor is paid Rs 52,451 towards monthly stipend while in Delhi they are paid over Rs 1.32 lakh. In Kerala, a first year MD/MS resident doctor is paid Rs 57,876, while in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka they are paid Rs 56,250 and Rs 60,832 respectively.

First year DM/Mch doctors in TN are paid Rs 54,636 against Rs 1.43 lakh in Delhi, Rs 68,796 in Keralam, Rs 68,750 in Karnataka and Rs 80,500 in Andhra Pradesh. The doctors added that non service residents are actively involved in patient care, emergency duties, night duties, ward management, outpatient services, operation theatres, intensive care, procedures and other responsibilities essential to the functioning of government medical colleges.

They requested the government to consider paying first year MD/MS non-service PG residents Rs 80,000 per month and Rs 1 lakh for first year DM/Mch non-service super specialty residents.

The doctors further demanded the government to increase the stipend increment from existing 3% to 5%. Also periodic review of resident stipends to be undertaken to ensure parity with other leading states and central institutions.