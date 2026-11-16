Chennai: CA arrested for looting Rs 8.2 crore from ex-employer

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old chartered accountant was arrested on Saturday on charges of siphoning off Rs 8.2 crore from a pharmaceutical company in Pattaravakkam near Avadi, where he worked as finance manager. The amount is yet to be recovered, the Avadi City Police said.

The Central Crime Branch’s entrustment document fraud (EDF) wing identified the accused as S Sudheer Gatiganti of Noombal near Porur. He joined the company as an accountant in 2018, rose to become finance manager, and quit in 2024. He is married and has a six-month-old child.

“From 2021 to 2023, he swindled money via 95 transactions to 44 bank accounts in Andhra Pradesh belonging to his close family and relatives. A preliminary probe revealed that, apart from Sudheer, nobody in the family knew of his illegal activities,” a police officer told TNIE.

Since Sudheer handled cheque distribution and the release of payments to the company’s suppliers, he had free access to its money, the police said. The discrepancies came to light only after suppliers complained, by which time he had quit and the company had appointed a new finance manager.