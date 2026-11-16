Cumta to develop, deploy AI system to keep track of parking slots & violations

CHENNAI: The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Cumta) has decided to develop and deploy an edge AI-based smart parking and violation enforcement system that will monitor parking slot occupancy in real time and automatically detect parking violations.

According to Cumta, the software will process feeds from existing CCTV cameras locally through edge devices, generating real-time parking intelligence, slot detection, area occupancy counts and evidence of violations without overloading the network.

The system will identify whether individual parking slots are free or occupied and map slots to designated locations in real time.

The AI-based platform will detect parking violations and automatically generate photographic evidence with timestamps. It will also integrate with Cumta’s central management platform and support remote monitoring, system health reporting and software updates.

The software will also be designed to accommodate automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and integration of vehicle details with central databases. Cumta has floated a tender to appoint the system integrator.

Presently, Cumta is implementing a parking management system in Anna Nagar on a pilot basis and plans to expand it to other parts of the city with the help of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and traffic police. GCC had passed a resolution a few months back to implement the parking management system in 25 locations.

Cumta member secretary I Jeyakumar told TNIE that the new AI system will be rolled out first in Anna Nagar. “Depending on the success, it will be expanded to other parts of the city,” he added.